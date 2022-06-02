Dua Lipa Celebrates Fifth Anniversary Of Debut Album: ‘I’m So Proud'

By Yashira C.

June 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Dua Lipa's debut album was released five years ago and the singer made sure to celebrate. Lipa posted a set of throwback photos to Instagram today (June 2) alongside a sweet message of gratitude.

"5 years ago today I dropped my debut album," the "Sweetest Pie" singer wrote in her caption. "i’m so proud of every baby step and stepping stone, every room, club and venue, every artist, songwriter and producer that i’ve been lucky to write and collaborate with and that has led me to where I am today ~ i thank my lucky stars everyday and I thank you all for being on this insane journey with me x." Lipa's self-titled album included the smash hit tracks "New Rules," "IDGAF," and "Be The One."

See the post below.

Last weekend, Lipa's collab with Calvin Harris and Young Thug titled "Potion" was released. "Late night conversations/ Electric emotions/ Sprinkled with a little bit of sex/ And it’s a potion," she sings in the chorus. Lipa has been keeping busy on her Future Nostalgia tour, but fans can also expect to see her on the big screen soon. It was recently reported that she was cast in the Barbie live-action film opposite big-name actors including Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, and Ryan Gosling.

