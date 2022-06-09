Take A Look Inside Texas' Most Expensive Listing On The Market

Move over Villa del Lago, there's a new listing in town that takes the top spot on home listings in Texas.

The Lodge at Hunters Creek is on the market — and it's the most expensive residential listing in the Lone Star State at $60 million, according to Chron. This 22,000-square-foot property sits on an elevated nine acres and it comes complete with a second, separate house that's 3,500 square feet sitting on its own five acres.

Several different aesthetics inspired this home, according to the listing from Icon Global. It's a "Richardsonian Romanesque" home that also draws inspiration from the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, and Hearst Castle in San Simeon, California. There are architectural elements in the home shipped from England, France, Belgium and Italy.

The estate is surrounded on three sides by a moat and is near the Houston Country Club beyond the Buffalo Bayou. And of course, the Lodge at Hunters Creek has breathtaking views of the Houston skyline.

"This is without question one of the most expensively built, tasteful and well-designed compounds ever built in Texas or nationally for that matter that I have seen and as a result, it follows, and I fully expect, that it will set a new benchmark in residential luxury sales well north of any Houston sale to date," Icon Global owner Bernard Uechtritz said.

The Lodge at Hunters Creek is not available on Texas' home search site. "This estate is only for a discerning few- a security conscious and private ultra-high net worth clientele. It will only be available to discuss through confidential, pre-qualified request. There will be no brokers open, nor will it open for broker previews, or to anyone for that matter, who has not first signed a confidentiality agreement and proved up to me complete financial ability to perform," Uechtritz said.

You can go on a video tour of the property below (or here if the video doesn't load).