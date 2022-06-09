Texas Man Gets Life In Prison For Fatal Punch Outside Pizza Shop

A man from Plano has been sentenced to life in prison for a fatal punch that took place outside of a pizza shop. Fox 4 News reported that the man sucker punched another man who was picking up dinner at the same time.

The victim had stopped at a Little Caesars Pizza restaurant in Plano, where he ordered a pizza and waited inside. James Gutierrez and his fiancé stopped at the same shop and decided to wait in their car for their food.

Surveillance footage shows the victim walk out of the restaurant and put the pizza down on the hood of his truck after Gutierrez calls him over. Without warning, Gutierrez punches him in the head with a closed fist.

According to witnesses, the victim had no interaction with Gutierrez and seemed confused about being called over. They claimed it happened so fast that he never had a chance to defend himself.

Collin County DA Greg Willis said, "No one should ever be in fear of being assaulted by a stranger while picking up dinner on the way home from work, let alone suffer a fatal punch. While it can't bring the deceased victim back to his family, the jury's verdict of life in prison is the right answer for a long-term, violently dangerous man who preys upon unsuspecting people just trying to enjoy their lives."

During the sentencing, jurors heard testimony about Gutierrez' gang affiliation and past criminal history, including sex offenses. Gutierrez was also accused of assaulting his fiancé while out on bond.