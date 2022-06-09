The 8 Best Kim Petras Songs For Your Pride Playlist

Next up is the spooky "Turn Off The Light." In addition to Pride month in June, there's another unofficial Pride month: October! Halloween and the horror canon, in general, have been a long-time favorite of the queer community. From the lesbian vampires of the 1930s to the Rocky Horror Picture Show to Jennifer's Body, queer people have often found complex representation in horror films long before major Hollywood studios joined in. Kim Petras shared her love for horror with her spooky-themed electropop EP Turn Offf the Light. Not only is this song a hit, but it features a creepy monologue from no other than Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. The campy horror hostess also came out and shared her 19-year relationship with another woman last year!