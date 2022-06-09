This Is The Best New Restaurant In Los Angeles

It seems like a new restaurant pops up in this city every other day. With such a variety available, new restaurant launches can become old news before they even become news. If you are looking for the next best restaurant near the city, look no further than this new luxury experience.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best new restaurant in all of Los Angeles is MainRo. MainRo is located in Hollywood and is a giant supper club doubling as a theatre. They serve almost every ethnicity of food imaginable.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best new restaurant in Los Angeles:

"The Vinyl District earns another stunner with MainRo, a buzzy newcomer that takes over the former Beso space. The 7,500-square-foot supper club is outfitted with 16 triangular chandeliers that blaze with ultra 4K digital-mapped screens that move throughout the evening, plus a stage with a dual ornate staircase and walls that are also adorned with ultra 4K screens to simulate a fully immersive lighting and sound experience that blends dining, cocktails, and theater. The food program doesn’t cut corners, blending French, Japanese, and Vietnamese flavors in shareable plates like Seabass den Miso and Wagyu Beef Carpaccio, in addition to caviar, sushi, and prime steak options."

For more information regarding the best new restaurants to open in the city visit HERE.