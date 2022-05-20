This Is The Best Place To Go Wine Tasting In Los Angeles

It's time to add to your Summer bucket list, and what better way to kick off the season than with a spontaneous trip to the best wine tasting location in Los Angeles.

According to a list of the best Summer activities in L.A compiled by Thrillist, the best place to go wine tasting in L.A is at Malibu Wines & Beer Garden. You can find this restaurant in West Hills. Guests are able to order a wine flight, and leave with a bottle if the taste is just right. The restaurant also serves beer and pizza on the weekend.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best wine tasting location in L.A:

"The LA area may not be an international destination for oenophiles, but there are plenty of good options for Angelenos who want to spend the day sipping local juice. The Sunday Funday hotspot Malibu Wines & Beer Garden in West Hills serves its wines by the tasting flight, glass, or bottle and they also have local craft beer, plus pizza on weekends. They’re also offering wine hikes and tours if you want to break a sweat while you sip. In Pasadena, Vin de California just opened their tasting room to reservations for glasses of their zippy natty wines."

