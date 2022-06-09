This Is The Most Beautiful Botanical Garden In Michigan

Whether you're looking for something to do with your family, your significant other or yourself, strolling through a beautiful botanical garden is always a wonderful way to spend an afternoon. There's nothing quite like getting lost in fantastical foliage and discovering plants you may have never heard of before, let alone had the opportunity to behold in person.

Luckily for us, Petal Republic took the liberty of compiling a list of all the best botanical gardens in the United States. They named the Matthaei Botanical Gardens in Ann Arbor, Michigan as the best botanical garden in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

Operated by the University of Michigan, the Matthaei Botanical Gardens stretch across 300 acres. The grounds include several themed gardens and a 10,000 ft² conservatory with indoor specimens. The site first opened in 1907 and has continued to conserve and research plants for over a century. The Great Lakes Gardens preserve Michigan’s native plants, with several rare endemic species on display. This area also includes a swathe of restored prairie. Other gardens include the Perennial Garden, the Medicinal Garden, and the Marie Azary Rock Garden. The impressive conservatory features distinct areas for plants from arid, temperate, and tropical biomes.