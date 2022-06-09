Washington Man Gets Car Insurance Policy Nearly 30 Minutes After Crash

Washington state officials have accused a man of adding his car to an insurance policy shortly after getting into an accident, The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Battle Ground man was allegedly involved in a two-vehicle crash in April 2019. His 2004 Nissan wasn't insured at the time, but he added the car to his existing policy without telling his insurance company Progressive that it was just involved in an accident, according to the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner on Tuesday (June 7).

The driver reportedly filed a claim the next day for $3,730.03. Progressive learned the Clark County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash nearly 30 minutes before he added his car to the policy. The company rejected the claim and informed the state insurance commissioner’s criminal investigation unit, according to the release.

He's now facing charges of false claims or proof and attempted theft.

State officials also pointed out a similar incident that happened with a Spokane Valley woman. She was involved in a crash back in February 2020 but reinstated her policy after the accident, per the release. The driver also told Progressive she hasn't been in an accident in the last five years, the office says. The woman ended up being charged with presenting a false claim for insurance purposes, according to officials.

The release noted that Insurance companies are legally required to report instances of fraud to the commissioner in Washington state.