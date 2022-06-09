WATCH: Jet Ski Thief Says He Can't Swim After Getting Stranded On Water

A strange arrest was caught on a Florida deputy's body camera, where cops had to chase down someone accused of stealing a jet ski. The situation soon became awkward for both authorities and the suspect, according to WKMG.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office posted the bodycam footage on their Twitter Monday (June 6). The video starts with deputies approaching an Ormond Beach family on the dock, asking them to take them out on the water to catch the suspect.

“What they said was that they had a situation about two miles down the river, and someone had stolen a jet ski, and they did not have a boat in the water at the time,” Jimmy Hagen, the boat’s owner, told reporters. "I just said well why don’t you just take the boat yourselves."

The footage then cuts to deputies approaching the accused thief on the stolen Yamaha WaveRunner. Deputies drew their guns and ordered the man, later identified as 48-year-old Ronald Williams, to swim over them.

That's when Williams tells them, "I don’t know how to swim."

"So, you’re gonna take a jet ski and you don’t know how to swim?" one of the deputies shouted back.

The cops are then seen throwing a rope at Williams to pull both him and the jet ski over to the boat. The video cuts again to deputies thanking the family for borrowing their boat.

"Just want to say THANK YOU to an Ormond Beach family who let our deputies interrupt their Sunday afternoon to apprehend a suspect on a stolen jet ski," authorities wrote on Twitter. "(He was unable to get it started, and floated down the Intracoastal until deputies took him into custody)."



As for Williams, he's facing charges of grand theft and trespassing.