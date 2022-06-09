WATCH: Tornado Touches Down In Ohio, Destroys Large Warehouse Facility

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 9, 2022

tornado
Photo: Getty Images

Severe storms heavily damaged a Meijer distribution center in Tipp City, Ohio, yesterday (June 8), according to the Associated Press.

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings in the area, including one at about 5:45 p.m. for Tipp City in Miami County. Employees inside the distribution center, which employs dozens of people, heeded the warnings and sought shelter. It wasn't immediately clear how many of them evacuated the part of the structure that was damaged.

A video posted by the Dayton Daily News shows that almost one entire side of the building, as well as parts of the roof, were ripped off. Check out that video here, as well as more photos and footage from the storm, provided by citizens via social media, below.

Director of the Miami County Emergency Management Agency Joel Smith said, thankfully, nobody was injured at the facility. And while there also haven't been any reports of injuries from the storm in the rest of the county, it wasn't immediately clear if there were injuries in other parts of the state. Smith also said that there were a few other buildings damaged in the area, but the most severe damage was located north of the city's residential areas.

