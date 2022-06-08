BEWARE: Deadly Weeds Growing Across Ohio

It is not unusual for weeds to grow throughout the Midwest during the Summer months, but this one weed in particular is more powerful and unique than it appears. According to WLWT, the weed is referred to by experts as "poison hemlock" and can shut down the respiratory system entirely if ingested through the nose or eyes. The name 'hemlock' might sound familiar as it was supposedly what killed well-known greek philosopher, Socrates. Researchers with The Ohio State University first noticed the plant blooming across Ohio in May of 2021.

Researcher, Joe Boggs told WLWT that during the first year of growth, the plants are not dangerous. It is the second year that we all need to watch out for. Its most dangerous growth period is from June to August of this year.

These are no small flowers. Grown poison hemlock plants typically stand around 10 feet tall, and their seeds can continue to produce more plants for six years after the mature plant dies. It is not native to Ohio's ecosystem and has recently been found growing in abundance beside roads.

If you come into contact with a poisonous hemlock weed you should mow it down, or apply a herbicide solution for effective eradication before it begins flowering.