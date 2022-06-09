Yung Miami Presses Diddy In Trailer For Her New TV Series

“REVOLT is about giving a platform to the most authentic and disruptive voices in Hip Hop that move the culture,” Diddy said in a statement about the show. “Yung Miami is not only a superstar artist, she’s also unapologetically herself and brings a perspective women around the world can relate to, which is why I’m excited to bring her podcast to life.”



The hilarious clip comes not long after Diddy and Yung Miami have made headlines for their rumored "relationship." Last year, the mogul and the "Twerkulator" rapper had their fans talking after they showed up to Quality Control CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas' birthday party together while holding hands. A few months later, Yung Miami has denied that her and Diddy are an item in an interview with WGCI in Chicago, which appeared to void fans' theories about them.



Then, last month, fans began to wonder about the odd couple again when Yung Miami went off on model Gina Hyuen for posting a photo of Diddy kissing her on the cheek. They both became the talk of the Internet after the City Girl put the model on blast.



“Somebody please give this b***h some attention,” Miami tweeted. Huynh replied, “If anyone’s seeking attention, it’s you. Suck my d**k. IDGAF.”



“Attention?" Miami fiercely replied. "B***h I am the attention let’s be clear. Notice me please b***h go sit down! WE SEE YOU RELAX IT’S ok! You been (AROUND) just (AROUND) for years! You been waiting on this moment if he can’t make you famous b***h I ain’t! Ian arguing with no b***h that got cheap ass lint ball carpet in they house f**king on a billionaire! You freaky ass b***h!”



Caresha Please airs on REVOLT on June 9 at 5 p.m. Watch the trailer up top.