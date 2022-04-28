Diddy Previews Unreleased Music In New Beats By Dre Ad

“All I am is a man with ambition to be the best," Diddy raps on the song, "When I fail, that just gives me the vision to see the rest/Wasn't even ready when God gave me the test, so I pray you find love and the pieces of me that's left."



Additional vocals from The Weeknd can be heard throughout the song and at the end as he croons "“Another one of me won’t come around." In recent years, Diddy has been hopping on songs here and there like Benny The Butcher's "10 More Commandments" and DJ Khaled's "This Is My Year." The last song he dropped for himself was "Watcha Gon' Do?" featuring Rick Ross and The Notorious B.I.G. Prior to that, he dropped his MMM (Money Making Mitch) mixtape in 2015, his Last Train to Paris album in 2010 and his Press Play LP in 2006.



Diddy reportedly announced his plans for his Off The Grid Vol. 1 album last year. According to a social post, the New York native planned to drop it in September of last year. Fans are still waiting on a new update on the album since it did not drop on the intended date and the mogul later removed the posts about the project.

