3 Florida Restaurants Among The Most Beautiful In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

June 10, 2022

Seafood Lunch on the beach
Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to dining, it’s not just the food and service that can leave an impact on you. The atmosphere, ambiance, and general surroundings can also make for a memorable experience.

If you’ve been interested in eating at scenic restaurants, Trips to Discover makes that search easier. They named 15 establishments the “Most Beautiful Restaurants in the U.S.” These locations have stunning views, pretty décor, and of course, delicious menu items that make for an amazing dining experience.

Three Florida restaurants made the list: Louie's Backyard (Key West), Bayfront Bistro (Fort Myers), and Cap's On The Water (St. Augustine).

Louie's Backyard is an "An upscale restaurant serving Caribbean/American fare with everything locally caught, it’s been the spot for alfresco dining for over a half-century with the food as spectacular as the ocean view," according to writers.

Touted as one of the best waterfront restaurants in the country, Bayfront Bistro will entice you with its luxurious seafood dishes and a "chance to watch dolphins dance through the surf and the manatees swim by while dining on the outdoor terrace."

Cap's On The Water has several stunning and cozy places to dine along with mouth-watering meals. Writers emphasized the "tables spread around its vast outdoor deck and jetty which sit along the Intercoastal Waterway."

Click HERE to check out Trips to Discover’s full list.

