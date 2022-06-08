Florida Restaurant Among Top 10 Steakhouses In America

By Zuri Anderson

June 8, 2022

juicy meat steak in the restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

Steakhouses are not only a classic kind of restaurant, but they're also reliable. Most people crave a nice cut of beef from time to time, especially for those special occasions. There are thousands of steakhouses across the United States, but one website narrowed down the best of the best in one list: GAYOT.

Writers laid out the Top 10 steakhouses in America for 2022, which includes restaurants in New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Las Vegas. One Florida restaurant made it on the list, and that honor goes to...

Bern's Steak House!

"At Bern's Steak House in Tampa, the steaks are aged in-house for five to eight weeks. Choose from a list of dozens of items, priced according to the cut and thickness, with even a ruler to remind you of the meat's measurement so you don't under-order or over-order," writers described the restaurant.

This decades-only establishment is also famous for having the world's largest restaurant wine cellar! TV crews and popular foodies have visited this magnificent wine cellar, and you can probably get a sip of their well-known wine while you're dining there.

You can find Bern's Steak House at 1208 S. Howard Ave. in Tampa.

Click HERE to check out GAYOT's full list of stellar steakhouses.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.