Florida Restaurant Among Top 10 Steakhouses In America
By Zuri Anderson
June 8, 2022
Steakhouses are not only a classic kind of restaurant, but they're also reliable. Most people crave a nice cut of beef from time to time, especially for those special occasions. There are thousands of steakhouses across the United States, but one website narrowed down the best of the best in one list: GAYOT.
Writers laid out the Top 10 steakhouses in America for 2022, which includes restaurants in New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Las Vegas. One Florida restaurant made it on the list, and that honor goes to...
"At Bern's Steak House in Tampa, the steaks are aged in-house for five to eight weeks. Choose from a list of dozens of items, priced according to the cut and thickness, with even a ruler to remind you of the meat's measurement so you don't under-order or over-order," writers described the restaurant.
This decades-only establishment is also famous for having the world's largest restaurant wine cellar! TV crews and popular foodies have visited this magnificent wine cellar, and you can probably get a sip of their well-known wine while you're dining there.
You can find Bern's Steak House at 1208 S. Howard Ave. in Tampa.
Click HERE to check out GAYOT's full list of stellar steakhouses.