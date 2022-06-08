Florida Restaurant Among Top 10 Steakhouses In America

Steakhouses are not only a classic kind of restaurant, but they're also reliable. Most people crave a nice cut of beef from time to time, especially for those special occasions. There are thousands of steakhouses across the United States, but one website narrowed down the best of the best in one list: GAYOT.

Writers laid out the Top 10 steakhouses in America for 2022, which includes restaurants in New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Las Vegas. One Florida restaurant made it on the list, and that honor goes to...

Bern's Steak House!

"At Bern's Steak House in Tampa, the steaks are aged in-house for five to eight weeks. Choose from a list of dozens of items, priced according to the cut and thickness, with even a ruler to remind you of the meat's measurement so you don't under-order or over-order," writers described the restaurant.