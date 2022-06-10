Florida Man Borrows Wife's Car To Chase Suspected Carjackers

A Florida man made a bold move when three suspected carjackers stole his vehicle, WOFL reports. Edgar Diaz was getting out of his Dodge Caravan off Commander Drive in Orlando when 18-year-old David Gardharrold and two others, ages 14 and 16, held him at gunpoint, according to police.

They allegedly stole his phone, wallet, and keys before driving off with his minivan, but officers say he didn't hesitate to borrow his wife's car to chase after the suspects.

"They just aimed at me with a pistol and right now I’m on the streets after them," Diaz told the dispatchers during the pursuit. "I am running behind them. I am driving too fast. I am doing that because I don’t want to lose them."

Authorities also got a call from Diaz's wife outside their home, who was worried about her husband.

"I’m scared because my husband went after them in my vehicle," she says.

Cops apprehended the accused carjackers after they abandoned the Dodge Caravan on Conway Road. Gardharrold is now facing charges of carjacking with a firearm, robbery, and grand theft. No other details were provided about the other two suspects.

Police also reminded people not to endanger themselves when it comes to these situations.