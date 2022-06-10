Here's The Most Hidden Bar In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

June 10, 2022

Assortment of alcoholic cocktails on a bar counter
Photo: Getty Images

Spending time at a bar is great, but looking for a secret bar is even better. Throughout the U.S., you can find bars that are tucked away from the public eye -- and that's the fun part. Finding these establishments and partaking in what they have to offer makes for a fun adventure.

With that said, what's the most hidden bar in Colorado? Livability can answer that because the listed the best secret bars in every state.

Their pick for the Centennial State is B&GC!

Here's why writers chose this well-kept secret:

"Reservations are encouraged at Denver’s most hidden bar. Text the number listed on B&GC’s site on the day you wish to visit with your party information. To find this underground speakeasy, make your way to the back of the Halcyon Hotel and you will spot an unmarked door with a light above it. Press the golden bell and a hostess will appear to lead you through a mechanical room and finally enter B&GC (which stands for Boys and Girls Club), where a warm, inviting atmosphere and strong drinks await. The bartenders here will be happy to make you a custom concoction, or you can stick to the fantastic menu."

We're not going to give you the exact location of B&GC, but we will drop a hint: Columbine Street in Denver. Good luck, and happy hunting!

Click HERE to check out Livability's full list of secret bars.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.