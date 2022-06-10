Here's The Most Hidden Bar In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
June 10, 2022
Spending time at a bar is great, but looking for a secret bar is even better. Throughout the U.S., you can find bars that are tucked away from the public eye -- and that's the fun part. Finding these establishments and partaking in what they have to offer makes for a fun adventure.
With that said, what's the most hidden bar in Colorado? Livability can answer that because the listed the best secret bars in every state.
Their pick for the Centennial State is B&GC!
Here's why writers chose this well-kept secret:
"Reservations are encouraged at Denver’s most hidden bar. Text the number listed on B&GC’s site on the day you wish to visit with your party information. To find this underground speakeasy, make your way to the back of the Halcyon Hotel and you will spot an unmarked door with a light above it. Press the golden bell and a hostess will appear to lead you through a mechanical room and finally enter B&GC (which stands for Boys and Girls Club), where a warm, inviting atmosphere and strong drinks await. The bartenders here will be happy to make you a custom concoction, or you can stick to the fantastic menu."
We're not going to give you the exact location of B&GC, but we will drop a hint: Columbine Street in Denver. Good luck, and happy hunting!
