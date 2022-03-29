This Is The Best Bar In All Of Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
March 29, 2022
The possibilities are endless when you're thinking about a bar to choose from. From dives and pubs to speakeasies and hybrids, there's always a place for your to get a sip of alcohol. Some patrons may become diehard fans and stick around for some time.
It's not just drinks that keep people coming back to a bar. Live music, food, different seating options, games, and other amenities
Since there are so many bars in every American town and city, which ones stand out from the rest? Luckily, Mashed pinpointed the best bar in every state, including Colorado. Writers say you should head over to...
This is what the website had to say about this bar:
"The Centennial State is chock-full of history. Meaning if you want to find a historic bar, the pressure is on (though Colorado is full of those, too). But good news — My Brother's Bar delivers. The historic brick structure has offered a bar since the 1870s (via Denver Westword), and at this point happens to be the oldest saloon in Denver. It was big news when the bar changed ownership in 2017, but the new owners promised to not add televisions and an outside sign. It's also where icons of the Beat Generation — Neal Cassady, Allen Ginsberg, and Jack Kerouac — used to hang. What's more, burgers are served on wax paper till 1 a.m."
You can find My Brother's Bar at 2376 15th St. in Denver.
