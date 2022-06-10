Kid Cudi Releases New Song From 'Entergalactic' Album

Cudi first previewed the song two years ago while he was on Instagram Live with Rashida Jones and Kenya Baress. It comes just shortly after the rapper-actor dropped the sneak-peek of his upcoming show, which bares the same name as his next album. The beautifully animated Netflix series features Cudi as the lead role along with co-stars Jessica Williams, Timothee Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Jaden Smith, Teyana Taylor, 070 Shake, Vanessa Hudgens, and more.

"I have been waiting 3 long years for you all to see what I've been working on all this time," Cudi said. "My greatest achievement. This project will move you, it will take your heart places and make you fall in love again. I am so proud of every single person involved who helped bring my vision to life."



Kid Cudi hasn't confirmed a release date for the album and the TV series just yet, but he did say that they would drop at the same time. For now, listen to "Do What I Want" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE