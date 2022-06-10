Listen To Prodigy Of Mobb Deep's New Song 'You Will See'

"Almost five years ago our family suffered an immense loss," his family shared in a statement. "The music that P left behind is extremely precious to all of us. We felt the need and responsibility to hold on to it until we had the proper foundation to complete what he was working on and release it to the world. It’s Our hope - You will enjoy and support our efforts as we move forward with this very personal and emotional process."



Last month, the estate for the New York native signed a distribution deal with Warner Music Group’s ADA and a management deal with The NorthStar Group’s L. Londell McMillan to oversee the release of his next solo album The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine. The follow-up to Prodigy's 2017 LP Hegelian Dialectic (The Book of Revelation) is the second installment of a trilogy with The Book of the Dead scheduled to drop in 2023. As if that wasn't enough, the deal also allows of a new Mobb Deep album with Havoc leading the project.



The release date for The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine has not yet been confirmed. Listen to "You Will See" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE