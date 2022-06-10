Tennessee Police Warn Residents Not To Pick Up Folded Dollar Bills

Finding a loose dollar bill on the ground is always a nice surprise, but authorities in Tennessee are warning residents to avoid picking up a folded bill if they see one lying around.

The Giles County Sheriff's Department has issued a public safety warning urging people to avoid touching a folded up dollar bill if they see one due to possible exposure to a deadly drug, per FOX 17. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the sheriff's office has reported two separate instances where a folded dollar bill was found on the floor of a gas station; however what makes this different than simply finding a spare dollar on the ground is that these bills contained a white powdery substance inside.

A test of the substance showed that it was positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl, the latter of which can pose an extremely dangerous risk to your health. In a photo shared by the sheriff's office, a small amount of powder is placed next to a penny to show how little it would take be considered deadly if it was laced with fentanyl.

In addition to the public safety warning, the Giles County Sheriff is urging parents to educate the children about the possible danger of picking up a folded dollar bill if they find it on a playground or in a business.