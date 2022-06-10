This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Michigan

Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Thus, we believe it is crucial to make that meal memorable. Eat This, Not That! agrees with us, and has compiled a list of all the best breakfast sandwiches in every state. They named Tapped Coffee & Craft Beverages in Canton as the place with the best combination of eggs, meat and cheese on a carb vessel in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

Don't be deceived by its name—Tapped Coffee & Craft Beverages offers way more than libations. The breakfast sandwiches options include a Deluxe Salmon Bagel, Detroit Maple Dough (turkey sausage, egg, cheddar, and maple syrup on a baked donut), the Tapped BLT on a brioche bun, and a build your own option. "My favorite bfast sandwiches are the Posh Pig (generous layers of shaved ham and crispy bacon on a white roll with onions and saucy Catalina dressing) and the Diablo (soft onion roll layered with egg, pork sausage patty, melty pepper jack cheese, onions, jalapeno, and chipotle sauce)," shared a local customer. Another sang the praises of the build your own, writing "the make your own breakfast sandwich I ordered is probably one of the tastiest I've ever had. Fresh ingredients, perfectly prepared… no complaints at all."