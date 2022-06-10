This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Wisconsin

Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Thus, we believe it is crucial to make that meal memorable. Eat This, Not That! agrees with us, and has compiled a list of all the best breakfast sandwiches in every state. They named Marigold Kitchen in Madison as the place with the best combination of eggs, meat and cheese on a carb vessel in Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about it:

Marigold Kitchen uses Wisconsin's amazing cheese to up the breakfast sandwich game. The Marigold Breakfast Sandwich is made with a fried over hard egg, cheddar-spiked Boursin, bacon, tomato, and green onion on toasted ciabatta bread. Vegetarians can substitute veggie sausage in place of bacon. "I tried the Marigold Breakfast Sandwich. Anything with Boursin is the best," wrote a reviewer. "The ciabatta roll though was what got me. It's so fluffy, which is not a word I normally use to describe bread." Another described the sandwich as "great," noting that the bacon was "super thick and not overdone."

And if you're looking to go on a roadtrip to try all of the best breakfast sandwiches in the United States (which actually sounds like a pretty good way to spend some time), check out the complete list of best breakfast sandwiches here.