This Is The Most Beautiful Botanical Garden In Wisconsin

Whether you're looking for something to do with your family, your significant other or yourself, strolling through a beautiful botanical garden is always a wonderful way to spend an afternoon. There's nothing quite like getting lost in fantastical foliage and discovering plants you may have never heard of before, let alone had the opportunity to behold in person.

Luckily for us, Petal Republic took the liberty of compiling a list of all the best botanical gardens in the United States. They named Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, Wisconsin, as the most beautiful botanical garden in the whole state.

The Olbrich Botanical Gardens is a 16-acre site in the heart of Madison. The gardens were first opened in 1952 and have gradually expanded. The gardens also contain the 10,000 ft² Bolz Conservatory as well as the only Thai sala pavilion in the mainland United States. The themed gardens include the Meadow Garden, which contains wildflowers and perennial grasses, and the Rock Garden, which focuses on alpine plants. The Rose Garden is another popular area, boasting over 700 species and 125 different cultivars. Inside the Bolz Conservatory, visitors can admire over 650 tropical plants from 475 different species.

Check out the full list of all the best botanical gardens in the United States here.