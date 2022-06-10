This Is the Best Place In All Of Arizona To Have A Picnic

Everybody needs a little bit of fresh air every now and then. And what better way to get out and enjoy the sunshine than with a picnic?

While there are tons of places in the state you can go and enjoy a meal outside, one rises above the rest. Eat This, Not That! rounded up the best spots in every state to throw down a blanket, crack open a basket, and have a picnic.

According to the website, the best picnic spot in all of Arizona is Encanto Park in Phoenix.

Here is what Eat This, Not That! says about Encanto Park:

"In the middle of the city of Phoenix lies Encanto Park, a lush oasis of green that was built in 1935 by altruistic millionaire William G. Hartranft, head of the city's Parks and Recreation Department. The construction included tennis courts, a golf course, playground, archery facilities, and a bandshell. The picnic areas flank nature trails for some fresh desert air."

The park has 222 acres of land in the heart of the city. In addition to having a picnic, you can also fish, swim, and play sports.

