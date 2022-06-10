This Is the Best Place In All Of Texas To Have A Picnic

By Ginny Reese

June 10, 2022

Everybody needs a little bit of fresh air every now and then. And what better way to get out and enjoy the sunshine than with a picnic? While there are tons of places in the state you can go and enjoy a meal outside, one rises above the rest.

Eat This, Not That! rounded up the best spots in every state to throw down a blanket, crack open a basket, and have a picnic. The website states, "So help you find the ideal location, we rounded up the best picnic spot in every state. This way, you can can plan a day outdoors, the right way."

According to the website, the best picnic spot in all of Texas is Mount Bonnell in Austin. Here is what Eat This, Not That! says about Mount Bonnell:

"Mount Bonnell is the highest point in Austin, offering hikers a view overlooking the Colorado River and the city below. There are 102 steps to reach the top, where a pavilion offers a place of rest after the climb. If you prefer to sit rather than throw a blanket on the ground, there are a few picnic tables scattered around the area, but they're first-come, first-serve, so plan for both options."

Click here to see the best picnic spot in every state.

