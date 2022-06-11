Demi Lovato revealed that they made their new album "clean and sober" during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon first spoke to the singer about their new "rock n' roll" single "Skin Of My Teeth," which Demi described as “definitely a change of pace for me." They added, "but I’m also going back to my roots because that’s what I started singing when I released my first album and my second album [Don’t Forget and Here We Go Again].” Later, Demi explained the inspiration behind their new album Holy Fvck which is set to release on August 19.

“I’ve definitely been through a ton, that’s not secret to the world," they said. "After going through even more stuff last year, I came out of treatment again and I realized, I really want to do this for myself and I want to make the best album possible, something that really represents who I am. The best way to do that and the easiest way to do something the most authentic is to do it clean and sober. I made this album clean and sober. I can’t say that about my last album, but this one, I’m really, really proud about.”

Watch the interview and Demi's live debut of "Skin Of My Teeth" below.