Demi Lovato Gets Real About Addiction On New Rock Song 'Skin Of My Teeth'

The personal lyrics seem to be in reference to how the media and internet reacted to her struggle with addiction. In the music video, a sleazy-looking gentleman with a camcorder and a room full of tabloid papers serves as a personification of the media, and maybe addiction as well. As Demi gets ready in a creepily lit bathroom, she has visions of her teeth falling out, bathtubs of blood, and the creepy man ready to film her.

Demi has discussed their near-fatal opioid overdose in July 2018 at length in her 2021 YouTube docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. In a promotional newsletter to fans, Demi sent a newspaper clipping that featured headlines like "Demi Leaves Rehab Again!" and most shockingly "Demi Lovato's Pop Music Career 09/20/11 - 01/20/22." The singer doubled down when they captioned an announcement post with, "a funeral for my pop music."

Their new album HOLY FVCK is set to drop on August 19. Demi will also hit the road in support of the album that same month.