Melissa McCarthy has revealed that she "burst out crying" when hearing Halle Bailey on the set of the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The actress was asked about Halle's version of Ariel in The Little Mermaid during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. McCarthy replied, “First, I’ll say I’ll be killed for anything I say. Secondly, we were on set and they just started playing Halle’s version of the song." She then began to tear up as she gushed over the "Do It" singer's talent, “I had a truly, really — not weird reaction, just overwhelming. It’s so beautiful and it’s from such a — it’s just different. That girl has got roots down and she sings from her heart. When I heard it, there were like seven of us that just burst out crying because we had not heard it.”

“She is a remarkable young woman in every moment, how she is on set, how she is as a person and I burst out crying,” she continued. “And now I realize, now she’s thinking, ‘There’s a really old woman in front of me crying and this is weird.’ But I couldn’t get it together.” Halle later reacted to the clip saying “this was so kind. miss you." The film is set to release in 2023 with Halle as Ariel and Melissa as Ursula.

Watch the clip below.