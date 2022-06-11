Zayn Gets One Direction Fans Nostalgic While Singing 'You And I'

Liam Payne recently went viral for his comments on One Direction members on Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive with Logan Paul. Payne said that he and Louis Tomlinson "hated each other" and that one member "threw him up a wall." One comment that stood out the most however was Payne saying that he "disliked" Zayn. "There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side," he said. Later, he clarified his comments on Twitter after receiving backlash: "I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That's family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever."