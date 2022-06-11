Zayn Gets One Direction Fans Nostalgic While Singing 'You And I'
By Yashira C.
June 11, 2022
Zayn gave fans a pleasant surprise last night (June 10) when he posted a video to Instagram singing a One Direction classic.
The singer shared a short clip belting the chorus to One Direction's "You and I" from their 2013 album Midnight Memories. In the black and white clip, the "PILLOWTALK" singer is seen holding a microphone in a room full of awards and trophies. See fan's reactions in the comments below:
ZAYN SINGING 1D AGAIN HOW I’VE MISSED YOU
ZAYN YOU HAVE SUMMONED THE WHOLE FANDOM
ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!
This has saved my 2022
Watch the video below.
Liam Payne recently went viral for his comments on One Direction members on Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive with Logan Paul. Payne said that he and Louis Tomlinson "hated each other" and that one member "threw him up a wall." One comment that stood out the most however was Payne saying that he "disliked" Zayn. "There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side," he said. Later, he clarified his comments on Twitter after receiving backlash: "I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That's family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever."