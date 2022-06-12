Halsey Covers 'Running Up That Hill' In Stunning Performance: Watch

Halsey covered Kate Bush's “Running Up That Hill” in a stunning performance at NYC's Governors Ball Festival on Saturday (June 11.)

The 1985 track has been experiencing a resurgence due to its usage in season 4 of Stranger Things. Halsey gushed over the song on Twitter after the performance writing, "truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence. I knew immediately I wanted to do this."

Kate Bush recently released a new statement on the popularity of the song on her official website: “How utterly brilliant! It’s hard to take in the speed at which this has all been happening since the release of the first part of the Stranger Things new series. So many young people who love the show, discovering the song for the first time," she wrote. “The response to Running Up That Hill is something that has had its own energy and volition. A direct relationship between the shows and their audience and one that has stood completely outside of the music business. We’ve all been astounded to watch the track explode!” The statement follows a previous one where she said the song was given a "new lease of life."

You can watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.