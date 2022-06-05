Kate Bush has shared a statement after the resurgence of her 1985 hit song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)." The singer shared the statement on her website after the song blew up once again due to season 4 of Stranger Things.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix. It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!” she wrote.“Because of this, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July. Best wishes, Kate.”

The song is used in the show's fourth episode of Season 4 "Dear Billy" during an emotional scene for Max Mayfield. Now, the track has a whopping 500k videos under its sound on TikTok. Fans old and new alike have been using the song's chorus for their videos on the app: "And if I only could/I'd make a deal with God/And I'd get him to swap our places/Be running up that road/Be running up that hill/Be running up that building."