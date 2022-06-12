Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Shares What Books He's Been Reading On Tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently on the European leg of their Unlimited Love tour, and though Flea may get wild onstage, offstage he's usually got his nose in a book. Over the weekend, the bassist shared his tour reading list on Instagram.

"Tour reading on this magic euro leg," he wrote, "finished the Labatut, it was f**king stunning and I was barely smart enough to understand it, the duality of the universe!!! I’m 3/4 way through the Kiese Laymon and hypnotized by his story, the depth and vulnerability of his insight, the love in it, learning, learning, so happy I got it out of my wife’s suitcase. Next I’m going right into the jane austin [sic] I just picked up in a little used book shop in Amsterdam and I’m psyched about it!!!"

See his post below.