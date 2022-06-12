Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Shares What Books He's Been Reading On Tour

By Katrina Nattress

June 12, 2022

Flea Signs Copies Of His New Book "Acid For The Children"
Photo: Getty Images North America

Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently on the European leg of their Unlimited Love tour, and though Flea may get wild onstage, offstage he's usually got his nose in a book. Over the weekend, the bassist shared his tour reading list on Instagram.

"Tour reading on this magic euro leg," he wrote, "finished the Labatut, it was f**king stunning and I was barely smart enough to understand it, the duality of the universe!!! I’m 3/4 way through the Kiese Laymon and hypnotized by his story, the depth and vulnerability of his insight, the love in it, learning, learning, so happy I got it out of my wife’s suitcase. Next I’m going right into the jane austin [sic] I just picked up in a little used book shop in Amsterdam and I’m psyched about it!!!"

See his post below.

RHCP will continue playing through Europe before heading to North America in July. See a full list of remaining tour date below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Unlimited Love Tour Dates

Europe

June 15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskas Stadium =

June 18 – Firenze, Italy @ Firenze Rocks (festival date)

June 22 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford =

June 25 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~

June 29 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park ~

July 1 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park ~

July 3 – Leuven, Belgium @ Rock Werchter (festival date)

July 5 – Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieStadium =

July 8 – Paris, France @ Stade de France ~

July 12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion =

North America

July 23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

July 27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

July 29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium +

July 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium +

Aug. 3 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park ^

Aug. 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^^

Aug. 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park ^

Aug. 12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^

Aug. 14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^

Aug. 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium ^

Aug. 19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

Aug. 21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

Aug. 30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

Sept. 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^

Sept. 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^

Sept. 8 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

Sept. 10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park # (on sale date TBA)

Sept. 15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^

Sept. 18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^

=with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+with special guests Beck and Thundercat

^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess

#with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat

Red Hot Chili Peppers
