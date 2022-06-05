Red Hot Chili Peppers Kick Off First Tour Since John Frusciante's Return

By Katrina Nattress

June 5, 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers Opening Concert Of Their International Tour
Photo: Europa Press

After playing some small shows in Los Angeles a couple months ago, Red Hot Chili Peppers officially kicked off their world tour Saturday night (June 4) at Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja in Seville, Spain. The concert marks their first stadium show with guitarist John Frusciante in 15 years.

The 18-song set featured a handful of songs off the band's latest album Unlimited Love, as well as classics like “Scar Tissue,” “Under the Bridge,” “Soul to Squeeze,” and “By the Way.”

RHCP will continue playing through Europe before heading to North America in July. See a full list of tour dates here and see fan-shot footage and the full setlist below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour Opener Setlist

Intro Jam

Can’t Stop

Black Summer

Charlie

Scar Tissue

Aquatic Mouth Dance

Snow ((Hey Oh))

Nobody Weird Like Me

Whatchu Thinkin’

Hey

Tell Me Baby

Here Ever After

Californication

These Are the Ways (preceded by a tease of “Hey Joe” by Jimi Hendrix)

Soul to Squeeze

Give It Away

Encore:

Under the Bridge

By the Way

Red Hot Chili Peppers
