After playing some small shows in Los Angeles a couple months ago, Red Hot Chili Peppers officially kicked off their world tour Saturday night (June 4) at Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja in Seville, Spain. The concert marks their first stadium show with guitarist John Frusciante in 15 years.

The 18-song set featured a handful of songs off the band's latest album Unlimited Love, as well as classics like “Scar Tissue,” “Under the Bridge,” “Soul to Squeeze,” and “By the Way.”

RHCP will continue playing through Europe before heading to North America in July. See a full list of tour dates here and see fan-shot footage and the full setlist below.