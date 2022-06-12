Senate Announces Plan For Bipartisan Gun Legislation

Key senators announced the framework for a new, bipartisan gun legislation on Sunday (June 12), which includes "red flag" laws and stricter background checks, NBC News reports.

Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) served as chief negotiators of the deal and the final bill has yet to be written, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed.

“Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country," Murphy, Cornyn and other senators involved in the negotiations announced in a joint statement obtained by NBC News. "Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities."

The Senate deal differs from a series of Democratic-authored gun bills passed in the House last week as it is expected to have support from several key Republican Senate members, which would possibly avoid the 60-vote filibuster rule from being implemented.

The Senate deal centers around new "red flag" laws, which would allow police or family members to petition courts to prohibit individuals deemed as a risk to themselves or others from obtaining firearms.

The red flag laws are currently on the books in 19 states and the District of Columbia.

The deal also aims to establish stricter background checks for individuals between the ages of 18 to 21, which includes enhanced review such as access to contacting state and local law enforcement for criminal records, as well as state organizations for mental health, that would disqualify a person from purchasing a firearm.

Additionally, the deal aims to clarify federally licensed firearm dealers in order to properly conduct background checks.

“Our plan increases needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can’t purchase weapons,” the senators said via NBC News. “Most importantly, our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans. We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law.”