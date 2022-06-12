The Killers' Brandon Flowers Stops Show To Hug Elderly Crowdsurfer

During The Killers' show in Manchester, England on Saturday night (June 11), an elderly fan was dropped while crowdsurfing. After making it over the barrier, frontman Brandon Flowers stopped the show to make sure he was OK. “Who drops a guy? Who dropped him? Is he OK? His head’s bleeding a bit, let’s take care of him,” he told the audience. Flowers then ran off stage to check on the fan, who he learns is named Billy and 67 years old. He gives him a hug and then runs back onstage.

“I said, ‘Billy, what are you doing?’" Flowers told the crowd with a chuckle. "And you know what he said? He said: ‘I’m enjoying meself.'”

Watch the whole encounter above.

The Killers plan to continue their tour of the UK and Europe before crossing the pond for the North American leg of their Imploding the Mirage tour. See a full list of North American dates below.

The Killers Imploding the Mirage North American Tour Dates

08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/20 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/27 – Los Angeles CA @ Banc of California Stadium

08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

08/31 – Denver CO @ Ball Arena

09/98 – Houston TX @ Toyota Center

09/09 – Austin TX @ Moody Center

09/10 – Fort Worth TX @ Dickies Arena

09/13 – Miami FL @ FTX Arena

09/14 – Orlando FL @ Amway Center

09/16 – Atlanta GA @ State Farm Arena

09/17 – Nashville TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/18 – St. Louis MO @ Chaifetz Arena

09/20 – St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/21 – Chicago IL @ United Center

09/23 – Toronto ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/24 – Montreal QC @ Bell Centre

09/25 – Verona NY @ Turning Stone Event Center

09/29 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

09/30 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/01 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/03 – Boston MA @ TD Garden

10/04 – University Park PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/06 – Pittsburgh PA @ Petersen Events Center

10/07 – Cleveland OH @ Wolstein Center

10/08 – Detroit MI @ Little Caesars Arena