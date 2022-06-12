The Killers' Brandon Flowers Stops Show To Hug Elderly Crowdsurfer
By Katrina Nattress
June 12, 2022
During The Killers' show in Manchester, England on Saturday night (June 11), an elderly fan was dropped while crowdsurfing. After making it over the barrier, frontman Brandon Flowers stopped the show to make sure he was OK. “Who drops a guy? Who dropped him? Is he OK? His head’s bleeding a bit, let’s take care of him,” he told the audience. Flowers then ran off stage to check on the fan, who he learns is named Billy and 67 years old. He gives him a hug and then runs back onstage.
“I said, ‘Billy, what are you doing?’" Flowers told the crowd with a chuckle. "And you know what he said? He said: ‘I’m enjoying meself.'”
Watch the whole encounter above.
The Killers plan to continue their tour of the UK and Europe before crossing the pond for the North American leg of their Imploding the Mirage tour. See a full list of North American dates below.
The Killers Imploding the Mirage North American Tour Dates
08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/20 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/27 – Los Angeles CA @ Banc of California Stadium
08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
08/31 – Denver CO @ Ball Arena
09/98 – Houston TX @ Toyota Center
09/09 – Austin TX @ Moody Center
09/10 – Fort Worth TX @ Dickies Arena
09/13 – Miami FL @ FTX Arena
09/14 – Orlando FL @ Amway Center
09/16 – Atlanta GA @ State Farm Arena
09/17 – Nashville TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/18 – St. Louis MO @ Chaifetz Arena
09/20 – St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/21 – Chicago IL @ United Center
09/23 – Toronto ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/24 – Montreal QC @ Bell Centre
09/25 – Verona NY @ Turning Stone Event Center
09/29 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
09/30 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/01 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/03 – Boston MA @ TD Garden
10/04 – University Park PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/06 – Pittsburgh PA @ Petersen Events Center
10/07 – Cleveland OH @ Wolstein Center
10/08 – Detroit MI @ Little Caesars Arena