Alligator Not Facing Charges After Involvement In Car Chase, Police Say

Following a car chase on Saturday (June 11), an alligator was rescued by Michigan police, according to MLive.

When a Lake County Sheriff's Office patrol sergeant tried to pull a car over at about 11 p.m. on U.S. 10 for speeding, the 40-year old Oak Park man driving the vehicle fled the traffic stop, according to police. Deputies and law enforcement with Michigan's Department of Natural Resources then pursued the vehicle. The car eventually got stuck between two trees on the Rails-to-Trails path near South Forman Road in Webber Township, effectively ending the car chase. That's when they noticed the man was not alone in the vehicle.

“Karen” the alligator, who was a passenger in the car, tried to flee the scene, but police caught her following a short scuffle. You can watch a video of police catching Karen below.

The man was arrested and is facing charges related to the chase, according to police. In addition, he also has several warrants out for his arrest from another jurisdiction. Karen, on the other hand, has gotten off scot-free.

“Karen is not facing any charges at this time,” police said. “We believe she was an unwilling participant during the incident, nor do we believe she was ever in control of the vehicle.”