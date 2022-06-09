Dean Who Body-Slammed High School Girl Getting Sued In Michigan

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 9, 2022

Students Eating in a Cafeteria
Photo: Getty Images

The dean of students at a Kalamazoo high school is being sued after a video of him allegedly assaulting a student went viral, according to WDIV.

Brandon Tyler Lukes, the dean of students at Kalamazoo Central High School apparently body-slammed a 16-year-old girl in the school cafeteria at about 11 a.m. on January 11. The girl was allegedly running to her brother's defense after an attraction broke out. The altercation wasn't physical, but there was a heated exchange of words between the two students.

That's when Lukes stepped in, appearing to slam the 16-year-old high school student onto the ground of the school lunch room. According to MLive, the girl was treated at the hospital for a concussion and injury to her arm. When the incident was caught on camera, it went viral on the internet.

“The Dean claims he was trying to pick up the child to remove her and slipped,” Attorney Jon Marko said. “The video plainly contradicts this ridiculous assertion. Today, more than ever, we need to know that our children will be safe at school. People in Kalamazoo deserve better from their public officials.”

Lukes is being sued for assault/battery and negligence claims. When WDIV reached out to him to request a comment, Lukes did not immediately respond.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.