Dean Who Body-Slammed High School Girl Getting Sued In Michigan

The dean of students at a Kalamazoo high school is being sued after a video of him allegedly assaulting a student went viral, according to WDIV.

Brandon Tyler Lukes, the dean of students at Kalamazoo Central High School apparently body-slammed a 16-year-old girl in the school cafeteria at about 11 a.m. on January 11. The girl was allegedly running to her brother's defense after an attraction broke out. The altercation wasn't physical, but there was a heated exchange of words between the two students.

That's when Lukes stepped in, appearing to slam the 16-year-old high school student onto the ground of the school lunch room. According to MLive, the girl was treated at the hospital for a concussion and injury to her arm. When the incident was caught on camera, it went viral on the internet.

“The Dean claims he was trying to pick up the child to remove her and slipped,” Attorney Jon Marko said. “The video plainly contradicts this ridiculous assertion. Today, more than ever, we need to know that our children will be safe at school. People in Kalamazoo deserve better from their public officials.”

Lukes is being sued for assault/battery and negligence claims. When WDIV reached out to him to request a comment, Lukes did not immediately respond.