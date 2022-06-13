Ashton Kutcher Had The Most Romantic Response To Mila Kunis' Time 100 Honor
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 13, 2022
Ashton Kutcher had the perfect, swoon-worthy response to Mila Kunis' Time 100 honor. The actor revealed his response at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Vengeance, which marks his first movie role in almost a decade.
At the premiere, ET asked Kutcher what he thought of his wife being chosen as Time's 100 most influential people of 2022 he replied, "She might be of 100 for Time, but she's number one for me." Kutcher and Kunis tied the knot in 2015 and have worked together for humanitarian causes. Most recently, the two helped raise million for relief in Ukraine, which fellow actress Zoe Saldaña talked about in her tribute to Kunis for Time's list.
"Seeing her fundraise for Ukraine and raise tens of millions: it’s what we have come to expect the Kutcher-Kunis clan to do, to always rise to the occasion. What needs to be done? They will take it upon themselves, they will initiate anything and everything in their power to be of service," Saldaña wrote. She also added that the actress has, "this old-soul quality you receive from Mila Kunis the moment you meet her. She gives 100% to each and every one of her roles: as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as a granddaughter, as a friend, as a producer, as an actor. She goes all in, and she cares a great deal."
Fans can watch Kutcher on the silver screen again when Vengeance hits theaters on July 29th.