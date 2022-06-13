Eddie Vedder Unveils Ohana Fest Encore With New Lineup: See Who's Playing

Back in April, Eddie Vedder shared the lineup for his annual Ohana Fest, and like last year, it looks like the festival will be adding an extra weekend — complete with a whole new lineup.

The Pearl Jam frontman plans to headline on October 8, sharing the bill with Alanis Morissette, The Roots, Julieta Venegas, The Front Bottoms, Amos Lee, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard’s side band Painted Shield, Marcus King, Charlotte Lawrence, Trousdale, Seratones and Jonny Roundhouse.

The Black Keys top the bill on October 9, with Haim, Band Of Horses, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Afghan Whigs, Amyl and the Sniffers, Iceage, Hamilton Leithauser, Pearl Jam touring member Josh Klinghoffer’s Pluralone, Illuminati Hotties and Jaime Wyatt also set to perform.

Vedder will also co-headline with Jack White during the festival's first weekend. Stevie Nicks and P!nk are set to headline the other two nights. Other notable acts include St. Vincent, Brittany Howard, Khruangbin, Billy Strings, Broken Social Scene (performing You Forgot It In People) Manchester Orchestra, Gang of Youths, Kevin Morby, Grouplove, Cautious Clay, The Revivalists, Briston Maroney, and S.G. Goodman.

The festival is set to go down at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California. Weekend one is slated for September 30-October 2 and the Encore is October 8 & 9. See the full Weekend one lineup here and check out the Encore lineup below.