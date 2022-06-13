First 'Probable' Monkeypox Case Reported In Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health says it has identified the first probable case of monkeypox in Ohio, according to WBNS 10 News.

The announcement was made by Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff during a briefing on Wednesday (June 8). The person who likely has monkeypox has not been identified. Officials have only disclosed that the patient is a man living in Ohio, and will not release any more information about him in order to protect his identity. In addition, they have stated the man is isolated and following recommendations from public health officials and his medical providers.

Officials made the determination after preliminary testing, but more tests are being done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the diagnosis. Despite the news, Vanderhoff said that the risk to Ohioans is “very low.”

“This disease is not like COVID-19, which as we know can spread easily from person to person through the air over several feet,” he explained. “In contrast, monkeypox spreads between people primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs or body fluids.”

Monkeypox is a virus that originated in wild animals and occasionally jumps to people. It belongs to the same family as smallpox. As of June 12, there have been nearly 50 cases of monkeypox in the country.