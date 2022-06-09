This Is The Most Beautiful Botanical Garden In Ohio

Whether you're looking for something to do with your family, your significant other or yourself, strolling through a beautiful botanical garden is always a wonderful way to spend an afternoon. There's nothing quite like getting lost in fantastical foliage and discovering plants you may have never heard of before, let alone had the opportunity to behold in person.

Luckily for us, Petal Republic took the liberty of compiling a list of all the best botanical gardens in the United States. They named Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Columbus, Ohio, as the best botanical garden in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

The Franklin Park Conservatory has been a fixture in Columbus, Ohio since 1895. Although it has occupied various locations, the site remains one of Ohio’s most popular botanical gardens. The Conservatory showcases over 400 plants from a range of ecosystems. Some of the most interesting areas include the Desert biome, the Himalayan Mountain biome, and the Tropical Rainforest biome. The site also includes the John F. Wolfe Palm House and the Dorothy M. Davis Showhouse, which contains special exhibits. Franklin Park Conservatory also has a botanical garden with areas like the Crane Conifer Garden and the Daylily Garden.