Here's How To See The Strawberry Supermoon In Minnesota

The full moon tonight (June 13) will be a beautiful sight to behold, according to Patch.

The moon will not only be full, but it will also be a supermoon. Although “supermoon” isn't an astronomical term, it was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 to explain the effect of perigee — the moon's closest approach to Earth in a given orbit — when it happens during a full moon. The June full moon is also special because it's known as the full strawberry moon due to the fact it occurs during the time of the year when strawberries begin to ripen.

The strawberry supermoon will rise at about 7:40 p.m. Central Time over Minnesota, but the best time to see it is after sunset, which is at 9 p.m. in the Twin Cities today. If you look toward the southeast, you should be able to see the moon as it rises over the horizon. "There," The Old Farmer's Almanac wrote, "it will appear large and golden-hued." It will be a beautiful sight to behold, weather permitting. AccuWeather does forecast some clouds tonight.

In other space news, a rare planetary alignment of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will occur this month, and won't happen again until August 2040.