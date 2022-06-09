This Is The Most Beautiful Botanical Garden In Minnesota

Whether you're looking for something to do with your family, your significant other or yourself, strolling through a beautiful botanical garden is always a wonderful way to spend an afternoon. There's nothing quite like getting lost in fantastical foliage and discovering plants you may have never heard of before, let alone had the opportunity to behold in person.

Luckily for us, Petal Republic took the liberty of compiling a list of all the best botanical gardens in the United States. They named Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska, Minnesota as the best botanical garden in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, nicknamed “the Arb,” is the largest public garden in the Midwest. Encompassing 1,200 acres, the site features several specialty gardens, a conservatory, and a horticultural library. The arboretum is run by the University of Minnesota. The Arboretum’s various collections are divided across several gardens. One of the most popular is the Chinese Garden. Visitors can also enjoy stunning collections of dahlias, hostas, irises, peonies, and azaleas. The Three-Mile Walk is the best way to experience the collection. Within the Meyers-Deats Conservatory, visitors will find an extensive collection of tropical plants including bromeliads, cacti, and orchids.