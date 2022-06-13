Here’s The Best Sushi Restaurant In Colorado

Sushi is not only delicious but it can be enjoyed throughout the day. Whether you’re grabbing some for lunch or eating a roll as a snack, it rarely disappoints. It also helps that this Japanese dish can be stuffed with all kinds of ingredients, from fish and veggies to different sauces drizzled on top.

If you’re feeling hungry, LoveFood found the best sushi joints in every state:

“We've scoured the country for the best Japanese restaurants, serving everything from signature rolls and traditional nigiri (rice topped with seafood) to innovative twists on the signatures.”

When it comes to Colorado, writers chose Temaki Den! They also explained why they picked this Japanese restaurant:

“With a hip, industrial location and a thoughtful sushi menu, Temaki Den has become a go-to spot in the Mile High City. The food is the vision of Toshi Kizaki, a well-respected chef in the area, and he pays attention to detail, only using top-notch suppliers and having spent many decades perfecting the recipe for his vinegar sushi rice. Feast on delicious nigiri with tasty speciality options including salmon belly and be sure to dive into the impressive list of sake."