Joe Jonas Transforms Into A Cowboy For 'Don't Mess With Texas' Video

By Yashira C.

June 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Joe Jonas proved that he takes littering "pretty seriously" in the latest video he posted joining the "Don't Mess With Texas" campaign.

The "Dancing Feet" singer posted a hilarious video to his social media on Monday (June 13) that gave off major The Office vibes with its mockumentary style. It shows Jonas roaming the "Don't Mess With Texas Offices" in full cowboy gear as he attempts to "get rid of all the trash." His fellow office employees look confused as he sneaks up on them to pick up their trash, with one joking that they "can't wait to go home." "Don’t mess with Texas means don’t litter. I take that pretty seriously," the Jonas brother captioned the video.

Fans wrote in the comments, "The new series of The Office looks good" and "Idk what was happening but it was beautiful." Another fan wrote, "release the ✨dont mess with texasss✨ song now." Watch the video below.

@joejonas

Don’t mess with Texas means don’t litter. I take that pretty seriously… #DontmesswithTexas

♬ original sound - joejonas

Lately, Jonas has been releasing stripped-down covers of popular songs with his band DNCE on TikTok. The group has covered "Vienna" by Billy Joel, "The Only Exception" by Paramore, and "As It Was" by Harry Styles. The band announced their return in February 2022 and made their comeback with "Dancing Feet" in collaboration with DJ Kygo.

