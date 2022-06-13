Lady Gaga Reportedly In Talks To Join 'Joker 2' Cast As Harley Quinn
By Yashira C.
June 14, 2022
Lady Gaga is reportedly in early talks to join the Joker 2 cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The film will be the sequel to 2019's Oscar-winning Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix. Todd Phillips will be returning as director and just last week, he revealed the official title for the film on his social media — Joker: Folie à deux. The post also included a photo of Phoenix reading the script, though according to the outlet Warner hasn't closed a deal with the actor yet. Gaga would reportedly be playing the beloved character of Harley Quinn, but this version of Quinn would exist in a different DC universe than Margot Robbie’s in Suicide Squad. Sources also say that the sequel will be a musical.
The "Hold My Hand" singer has an extensive history in TV and film, including the films A Star Is Born (also produced by Phillips) and House Of Gucci. Most recently she was on the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. Tom Cruise had high praise for her contribution to the film saying, “There was just a sound and something we were looking for, it just wasn’t right. She presented her song to us and it just opened up the whole movie. She’s amazing.”