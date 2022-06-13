Lady Gaga Reportedly In Talks To Join 'Joker 2' Cast As Harley Quinn

By Yashira C.

June 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Lady Gaga is reportedly in early talks to join the Joker 2 cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be the sequel to 2019's Oscar-winning Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix. Todd Phillips will be returning as director and just last week, he revealed the official title for the film on his social media — Joker: Folie à deux. The post also included a photo of Phoenix reading the script, though according to the outlet Warner hasn't closed a deal with the actor yet. Gaga would reportedly be playing the beloved character of Harley Quinn, but this version of Quinn would exist in a different DC universe than Margot Robbie’s in Suicide Squad. Sources also say that the sequel will be a musical.

The "Hold My Hand" singer has an extensive history in TV and film, including the films A Star Is Born (also produced by Phillips) and House Of Gucci. Most recently she was on the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. Tom Cruise had high praise for her contribution to the film saying, “There was just a sound and something we were looking for, it just wasn’t right. She presented her song to us and it just opened up the whole movie. She’s amazing.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.