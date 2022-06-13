Latest On Lamar Jackson's Status With Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson has returned to the Baltimore Ravens for the first time during the ongoing NFL offseason.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey shared a video of himself alongside Jackson at the team's facility with the caption, "Ladies and Gentleman....He's here," on his Instagram story Monday (June 13) morning.

The Ravens players were scheduled to take physicals on Monday and begin mandatory minicamp on Tuesday (June 14), NFL.com reports.

Jackson, a former NFL MVP in 2019, had previously missed Baltimore's voluntary offseason workouts, but had indicated that he'd be in town for mandatory minicamp.

Head coach John Harbaugh also said he expected Jackson to report for the mandatory minicamp last week.