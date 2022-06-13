NeNe Leakes Missing From Original 'RHOA' Interview Special

All of the original housewives of Atlanta got together for a special interview on the Nightcap with former producer Carlos King that aired on June 11, and one original cast member was missing. According to Realitytea, this is the first time that all of the original cast members have gotten together for an interview in the last 14 years, and NeNe Leakes was not present.

During the interview, the original cast members updated fans on their lives and recapped drama from the initial season. Real Housewives Franchise took to Instagram before the interview aired to let fans know that Shereè Whitfield, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow would be interviewed and that Leakes would not be attending.

No one knows the real reason as to why Leakes was not a part of the OWN special. Realitytea speculated that it could be because of the open lawsuit that Leakes filed against Bravo for allegedly tolerating racism during filming. The lawsuit detailed instances in which Zolciak-Biermann used racial stereotypes without repercussion from the network. It is rumored that King and Leakes had a close relationship prior to the interview. Fans commented on multiple posts after the interview aired stating that they missed Leakes.