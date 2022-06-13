North Carolina Company Will Pay $2,000 To Release Cockroaches In Your Home

If you find an infestation of insects inside your home, your first thought is probably to call an exterminator to get rid of them. But what if that exterminator actually wants to release bugs inside your home and pay you a hefty amount to let it happen? Would you do it?

One pest control company in North Carolina wants wants to pay you $2,000 so they can release around 100 American cockroaches inside your home to test for new ways of exterminating insects. The Pest Informer, based in Raleigh, is preparing to conduct a nationwide study to test a new pest control technique but needs cockroach-infested homes to participate, per NBC News.

"All tested cockroach treatments will be family and pet safe," the company said. "You must not try any additional cockroach treatments during the duration of the study."

To be eligible, you must meet several qualifications, including: be at least 21 years old, live in the continental U.S., own the home or have written approval from the homeowner. If the infestation hasn't been eliminated by the conclusion of the 30-day study, the company will use traditional cockroach treatment options at no cost to the homeowner.

Those interested in taking part in the program have until July 31 to submit their applications here. From there, employees will "spend some time sorting through applications" to choose 5-7 homeowners. As of Monday (June 13) afternoon, The Pest Informer has received over 2,200 applications.